Lewisville ISD appoints new executive director of special education

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved the appointment of Tina Clark as the district’s new Executive Director of Special Education.

“We’re excited to welcome Mrs. Clark to her new role with LISD’s Special Education department,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp said. “Her extensive background in special education, as a leader, educator and published researcher, will be beneficial to the district as we continue to hire and retain the best in education.”

Clark takes over the role after joining LISD as Director of Special Education in 2024. She will succeed Dr. Kathy Talbert, who recently retired from the district after 32 years of service in public education, according to a Lewisville ISD news release.

“I am excited and honored to be transitioning into the role of Executive Director of Special Education,” Clark said. “During my time as director, I have gained a deep appreciation for the dedication and talent within our district. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our students and families in this new capacity, and I’m eager to continue collaborating with stakeholders in our LISD community to build upon our successes and further elevate our special education program in service to our students.”

Prior to her role with LISD, Clark served Keller ISD from 2017-2024, first as Coordinator of Special Education from 2017-2020, then as Assistant Director of Special Education from 2020-2024. Prior to her time in Keller, Clark worked as a Licensed Specialist in School Psychology in both Carroll ISD and Royse City ISD from 2011-2017.

Clark began her career in special education in Royse City ISD as a Licensed Specialist in School Psychology Intern where she worked as a Behavior Specialist and Special Education Counselor from 2010-2011.

Clark received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Sociology from Texas A&M University – Commerce in 2007 and her Specialization in School Psychology in 2011. She is currently a Doctoral Candidate at the University of North Texas and expects to receive her Doctorate of Philosophy in Special Education with an Emphasis in Mild and Moderate Disabilities in 2025, according to LISD.

Her professional affiliations include National Association of School Psychologists, Texas Association of School Psychologists, Texas Council of Administrators of Special Education, Council for Exceptional Children, Council of Administrators of Special Education and Council for Learning Disability. Clark is also a published scholar and researcher, and has taught psychology and special education courses at Texas A&M – Commerce.