Northlake could get dedicated zip code under new bill

The rapidly-growing town of Northlake may get it’s own ZIP code.

Congressman Brandon Gill (TX-26) on Thursday introduced a bill to direct the United States Postal Service to designate a single, unique ZIP code for Northlake.

Northlake is currently covered by four separate postal codes; 76226, 76247, 76262 and 76259.

“Because it is such a great place to do business and raise a family, people are flocking to Texas’ 26th District in droves,” said Congressman Gill. “The town of Northlake alone has more than doubled their population in the last 15 years, as more people make North Texas their home. Northlake deserves to have a unique ZIP code that distinguishes their community identity, increases convenience and simplicity, and protects their sales tax revenue.”

“As a fast-growing town that has grown exponentially in the past 10 years, confusion amongst residents has grown as to the boundaries of town,” said Northlake Mayor Brian Montini. “Their ZIP codes may say Argyle, Justin, Roanoke or Ponder, yet all are firmly within Northlake, TX. Northlake is nearly the size of these adjacent ZIP codes combined.

“This leads to improper mailings, governmental confusion, and a complete lack of identity for Northlake residents. I fully support Rep. Gill’s legislation to grant the Town of Northlake, TX, a unique ZIP code and look forward to its passage.”