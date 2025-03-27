HTeaO project back in motion in Highland Village

After a prolonged delay, the highly anticipated HTeaO location in Highland Village is once again brewing up progress.

The Highland Village City Council approved an amended site plan this week for HTeaO at 2240 Justin Road in the Highland Village Town Center, clearing the way for the popular iced tea franchise to move forward with construction.

The revision reduces the building’s original footprint by 385 square feet and includes the addition of an 8-foot-wide sidewalk and trail along FM 407.

HTeaO will now submit its building permit for final staff review, and construction will begin once approved, city officials said.

Originally greenlit in February 2022, the construction project stalled after the franchise location was converted into a corporate-owned store. The company wanted to make some changes, which prompted adjustments to the building design and required fresh approvals from the city.

HTeaO, known for its premium tea made with reverse-osmosis water, offers over 26 flavors of sweet and unsweet teas along with a fruit bar. Customers can purchase tea by the cup, gallon, or five-gallon jug, and enjoy daily happy hour from 2–4 p.m., when all drinks are half price. First responders in uniform are always served for free.

With council approval now in place, area residents can look forward to the arrival of this refreshing new option later this year.