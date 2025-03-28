Foodie Friday: Lunch with a side of luxury at Tycoon in Flower Mound

Tycoon is a well-known and much-loved dinner spot with an extensive wine list and upscale atmosphere. But did you know they have a fabulous lunch menu?

Earlier this month I took my team to Tycoon at Lakeside in Flower Mound to celebrate two birthdays. We had a larger party, so we called ahead, and they had it all set up for us, including a fun birthday cake with a sparkler!

Tycoon is more than just a restaurant; it is a destination where food lovers can indulge in exquisite flavors and enjoy a sophisticated ambiance. Open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the lunch menu at Tycoon is designed to offer a perfect midday escape. The restaurant’s commitment to quality and creativity is evident in every dish they serve. And speaking of service, it was impeccable.

The lunch menu at Tycoon features a range of appetizers that set the stage for an exceptional meal. Among the standout options are (and we tried and loved them both!):

Ahi Tuna Tacos: These sushi-grade tuna tacos are served in crispy wonton shells and are accompanied by a Thai-chile vinaigrette and red curry aioli. The combination of fresh tuna and the savory sauces creates a harmonious blend of flavors that is sure to impress.

Hot Jalapeño Jam Deviled Eggs: A twist on the classic deviled eggs, this dish includes brown sugar bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and paprika crema, adding layers of sweetness and spice that elevate the traditional appetizer.

Here are some of the choices my team made:

Caesar Salad: Made with crisp romaine lettuce, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, black pepper, and seasoned croutons, this salad is a classic favorite that never disappoints.

Wedge Salad: This salad features iceberg lettuce topped with Danish blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, carrots, sweet and spicy bacon, and croutons. The combination of textures and flavors makes for a delightful and well-balanced dish.

French Dip: This mouthwatering sandwich features shaved ribeye, gruyere cheese, garlic aioli, and horseradish, all served with parmesan truffle fries. The rich flavors of the ribeye and the creamy aioli, paired with the crispy, savory fries, make this entrée a true delight.

And then of course, dessert, since we were celebrating a birthday. Most of us selected the chocolate mousse cake with a luscious, fluffy mousse center but at least one wanted crème brûlée. Believe me, no one was disappointed.

Dining at Tycoon is not just about the food; it is about the entire experience. The restaurant’s elegant décor and welcoming atmosphere create a perfect setting for a leisurely lunch. Whether you’re dining with friends, family, or colleagues, Tycoon provides a refined yet relaxed environment where you can enjoy great food and excellent company. Lunch was fabulous but it’s perfect for a special event, a romantic dinner with that special someone, or superb choice for an important business dinner.

For more information, visit their website at tycoonflowermound.com. Tycoon is located at 811 International Parkway, Flower Mound. Call them at 972-537-5720. They open at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends and are open until 11 p.m. (midnight on Friday and Saturday). Make sure to tell them we sent you!