Liberty Christian baseball’s diamond dominance is a continued legacy

On a cold, windy, misty night, the Warrior offense heated up for a couple of big innings in a 19-9 win over the Nolan Catholic Vikings. It’s another win that seems to come so easy to the team under coach Billy Jordan.

Last week, Jordan earned his 100th win as a coach with Liberty Christian’s baseball program.

In his 5th year at the helm, last night’s win over Parish marked 100 wins for Head Coach Billy Jordan! Congratulations Coach! 🎉 #FORHIM pic.twitter.com/JcdgBnTV6K — Liberty Athletics (@NavyOut) March 21, 2025

He wasted no time, getting win 101 the day after, wins 102, 103 and 104 earlier this week in an Arizona tournament and then win 105 against Nolan Catholic.

Jordan said he’s just carrying on the legacy of the program he inherited.

“This program means everything to me. I’ve been here for 15 years and was an assistant for coach [Johnny] Isom who had 300 wins,” said Jordan. “The program has been successful for a long time and I’m just trying to keep it that way.”

He also gave credit to the team culture that the players have bought into.

“We’ve been fortunate to have very good players and assistant coaches that have helped me succeed,” he said. “It’s not me playing, it’s the players, so I’ve been super blessed to coach good players that work hard.”

In the game against the Vikings, Nolan Catholic put up four runs in the top of the fifth, tying the game at 5.

Sophomore outfielder Drake Hawpe broke the tie with a go-ahead, two-run home run out toward the right field scoreboard.

Since the Warriors are going to be playing about six games in eight days, Hawpe had to pitch, as well, which he doesn’t do often. But he was able to keep the Vikings from doing any real damage.

“It was fun to hit that bomb to set the tone for everybody,” he said. “Then to come in and pitch, it was big. I’m not really a pitcher so I was just focused on throwing strikes.”

Hawpe said Jordan is one of the best coaches he has ever had and has inspired him on and off the field.

“He’s helped me to become the person I am today,” he said.

In the same inning Hawpe hit his go-ahead homer, senior third baseman Hogan Nelson broke the game open with a two-run home run over the left field fence, giving the Warriors an eight-run lead.

“It was awesome, it felt good,” said Nelson about his hit. “It was definitely a hype moment that kept the energy up.”

Nelson is committed to play baseball at Dallas Baptist University, a Division I program that consistently makes made the NCAA postseason. He said he owes a lot of his success to his coach.

“He’s been a huge asset to me,” he said. “I transferred here sophomore year and since then the coaching staff has been fighting for me. They’ve been reaching out to colleges and pro teams, so it’s been a big blessing.”

Nelson said it was special to be a part of the team when Jordan earned his 100th win.

“100 wins is a huge milestone for him,” he said. “The whole team is extremely proud of him for what he’s done the last couple of years, so it’s awesome to see him succeed since he helps us succeed.”

The Warriors remain undefeated in district play with three games left in the season. After that, the five-time state champions will start playing for another banner.

“We’re playing winning baseball–Warrior baseball,” said Jordan. “We hate losing more than we like winning, so we’re going to do everything we can to continue winning.”