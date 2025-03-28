Flower Mound resident honored for work with 10 Commandments Hike

Jamie Langston was awarded the Bronze Pelican in honor of her efforts to bring communities of different faiths together through the 10 Commandments Hike in Flower Mound.

“Her work has fostered mutual respect and understanding among various faiths that regard the 10 Commandments as central to their teachings,” said the event organizers.

The award is given by the Fort Worth Diocese Catholic Committee on Scouting to recognize individuals that demonstrate exceptional leadership, commitment and dedication to supporting the principles of Catholic scouting.

It serves as both a token of appreciation and an encouragement for others to engage in faith-based service, empowering young people with values of faith, character and community involvement.

Langston, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is a strong supporter of scouting. Both of her sons are Eagle Scouts, her daughters completed the Adventure Scout program and Langston served as a crew nurse for four Philmont hikes.

Her favorite part about the 10 Commandments Hike is the opportunity it gives the community to learn about different faiths and ask questions in a welcoming environment.

The event happens every spring and brings multiple faiths together along the Flower Mound trail system for a three-mile walk. Scouts hear about the 10 Commandments from various religious perspectives.

The Catholic, Baptist, Islamic, Jewish, Lutheran, Methodist, non-denominational, Pentecostal and Presbyterian communities are all represented.

Langston represents The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so she coordinates speakers and arranges lunches. She also serves as the safety coordinator and the nurse for the event.

The hike has been put on in Flower Mound for the past 20 years. The next hike will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3 at the old Lewisville Natatorium parking lot located at 1776 Timber Creek Road.

For anyone interested in joining as a hiker, speaker or interfaith participant can contact Langston at [email protected].