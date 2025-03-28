Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 19 arrests in January, answered or initiated 2,168 calls for service and took 63 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

Jan. 1 – Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on I-35W near mile marker 74 at approximately 1 a.m. The driver began to pull over and then drove on the shoulder, fleeing the officer. The officer called off the pursuit. Another officer observed the same vehicle a short time later and tried to initiate a traffic stop – again the subject fled. A short time later, the suspect crashed into a ditch in Argyle and the subject was taken into custody. The subject was arrested for two counts of Evading in a Vehicle and one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Jan. 11 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley in reference to an altercation involving a gun. The caller, not at the location, said a friend called her and told her there was an altercation, but she did not have any details or descriptions. Officers went to the location, but did not observe any altercation occurring.

Jan. 18 – Officers were dispatched to the 1500 blk of 13th Street regarding a prowler. The complaint stated she saw her front and back porch lights coming on like someone was walking past them. Officers went to the location, and no one was found in the area.

Jan. 29 – Officers were dispatched to the 9000 blk of Meadow Ranch Road in reference to an intoxicated male threatening people over a disagreement about missing tools. Officers determined no offense was committed.

Jan. 30 – Officers were dispatched to the 100 blk of Sunrise Drive about a male on a skateboard going door to door to peddle roofing services. Officers located the subject in the area. He stated he was on a spiritual journey and was working for his brother in-law’s roofing company. Officers advised the man if residents have a sign stating no solicitors, please abide by the request. The subject thanked the officers and skated off into the evening.