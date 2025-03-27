Outlaw Renovations brings luxury experience to remodels and custom homes

Ryan Lambert admits he’s never been a man of many words. But when it comes to helping homeowners with their next renovation, whether replacing a door frame, putting new tile down in a bathroom, mounting a flat-screen TV on the wall, or remodeling an entire kitchen from scratch, he knows how to get things done and ensure his customers are smiling from ear to ear every step of the way.

All that’s left to do is let the finished product speak for itself.

“I love it … it’s the satisfaction of being able to say, ‘I did that,’” Lambert said. The 33-year-old Decatur resident is the proud owner of Outlaw Renovations, a wildly popular residential and commercial renovation specialist and custom home builder. “We pride ourselves on quality over quantity. When you hire us, it will be done right the first time—it gives me peace of mind knowing that people are happy.”

Lambert started Outlaw Renovations almost two years ago and has been slammed with work ever since—especially in Flower Mound, Argyle, Southlake, and the surrounding areas. The remodeling projects Outlaw Renovations specializes in include everything from full-room additions to smaller but high-end kitchen and bathroom remodels, porches, patios, decks, sidewalks, new siding, and more. For building services, their home construction crew can handle it all from start to finish.

Knowing someone who does this type of quality work is important for many homeowners this time of year, especially when spring comes around, and it’s time to start thinking about sprucing up the house a little bit. Two of the more common upgrades people look into are kitchens and bathrooms. After all, the kitchen should feel like the heart of your home. It’s a space to whip up a favorite meal or gather as a family and should never feel outdated or cramped. The same is true for the bathroom—it should be your oasis when you need to relax. But perhaps your current setup lacks storage space, feels outdated, and doesn’t have all the modern amenities.

Outlaw Renovations offers free estimates, financing, and design services on all full kitchen and bathroom remodeling services.

From replacing tubs to installing custom cabinetry, they can create a dream space in no time.

“I am currently up to three crews already,” Lambert said. “With most companies like this, you’re either strictly a builder or strictly a remodeler. I just know how to do both. Another difference-maker is that many contractors sub out the entire job to painters, floor guys, trim carpenters, etc., and the job site sits for weeks between each subcontractor’s arrival. This causes the jobs to take forever. We have three in-house crews to speed up all jobs so that we do not let job sites sit unattended while waiting for the next subcontractor to show up. You get to see our same friendly faces every day, with the occasional subcontractor working in with one of our crews.”

Even with a growing team around him, Lambert prides himself on being just as hands-on as he’s always been. He’s at job sites as much as possible, overseeing the work and meeting with clients who know, like, and trust him for his knowledge, trustworthiness, and experience with literally any project. When he’s not there, he has a superintendent for daily check-ins.

Lambert began working for a local remodeling company when he was 18. He said that, at the time, he was simply taking the job out of necessity. But he also had that type of work in his blood. His dad used to flip houses, and practically every one of his uncles was either a painter, carpenter, or remodeler. Even his brother is a general contractor in Oregon. Within six months of trying his hand at the “family trade,” he was promoted to crew leader. He’s held every job since then, from hands-on worker to foreman, crew leader, superintendent, estimator, project manager, CEO, and business owner.

“Often, the competition sends out salesmen who don’t know how to do the work or understand the scope of a particular project. Their job is just to do sales,” Lambert said. “With Outlaw Renovations, I go out to every estimate. And it’s not about selling anyone. I can speak about the project and save the customer money. Customer service is big for us. Any time they call or text, I call them right back if I don’t answer the first time. Our customer service standards are beyond exceptional; they have an amazing time working with us.”

When he isn’t working, Lambert spends time with his growing family. He and his wife, Baylie, have been married for seven years and have five kids between the ages of 1 year and 11. He’s also no different than most resourceful dads who don’t mind getting their hands dirty around the house on whatever project needs to be completed. It doesn’t matter what the home project is, the first thing he will do when he’s finished is step back, put his hands on his hips, and marvel at a job well done.

“Even if it’s as simple as mowing the lawn, I enjoy it,” he said. “All of it keeps me busy—but this is what I enjoy.”

For more information, please visit Outlaw Renovations at outlawrenovation.com.

