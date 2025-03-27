Bartonville Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Bartonville Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

Officers were dispatched to a local gas station in reference to a complainant stating there was an issue with their gas pump. The call fueled a visit and the officer spoke with the attendant who advised they would investigate the issue.

Officers were dispatched to a local restaurant regarding a noise complaint. The manager of the establishment turned the music down.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a construction site, advising two contractors were arguing. Parties were separated.

Officers were dispatched to a local restaurant regarding a fight in progress. Officers were advised five individuals were fighting and drove away. Officers generated an offense report.

Officers were dispatched to a construction site in reference to a disturbance. Homeowner had a dust-up with a landscaper. Parties were separated.