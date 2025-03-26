Highland Village’s McAuliffe Elementary to host 19th annual chili cook-off

The annual chili cook-off fundraising event put on by McAuliffe Elementary in Highland Village will kick off its events at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday with a parade.

The parade will start at Briarhill Middle School and go north on Briarhill Blvd., ending in the school parking lot. There, the main course, the free chili tasting, will start at 5 p.m. at the school.

McAuliffe’s fundraising goal is $30,000. They have raised just under 70 percent of that goal, as of Wednesday evening. Those funds will go to help McAuliffe Elementary and other schools in the area.

The funds are partially being raised through a program called “When Pigs Fly,” a system where donors “buy” plastic pigs.

At 5:45 p.m., those 1,037 pigs are then dropped from a helicopter onto the soccer field.

Whoever’s pig is randomly picked will win $1,000. The event will also be live streamed if the winner isn’t able to make it in-person. Pig adoptions have closed.

The event will also feature a car show for the first time.

“We hope adding the Car Show will attract a bigger variety of people to the event,” said Principal Jennifer Mattingly. “It is such a fun, family night. We want to have something special for everyone!”

A silent auction, a cupcake contest, the dad band and entertainment from Movin’ Melvin Brown will also happen throughout the event.

Brown will perform from around 5-6 p.m. and again at 6:30-7:45 p.m. The McAuliffe Dad Band will also perform from around 6:10-6:30 p.m.

Last year’s edition had a turnout of 6,000 people.

Questions or additional information can be forwarded to [email protected].