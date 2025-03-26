Liberty Christian names new head basketball coach

Jason Doan will take over the head coach position for Liberty Christian’s basketball team after serving three years as an assistant.

Doan said his 12 years of head coaching experience in Miami and three years as an assistant at Liberty Christian have set him up well to take over the program.

“This is pretty awesome,” said Doan. “I’ve been an assistant here and that has helped me plan out what I’m going to do next.”

He also helped with the middle school team for the last few years, so he’ll be able to keep the team chemistry as those players transition into high school.

“God’s timing is great,” said Doan. “I’ve built a lot of great relationships in the last few years, so I’m looking forward to working with these boys and these families.”

Doan takes over for Preston Nodalski, who was announced as the schools head coach in 2018.

“[Nodalski] and I have a great relationship, so he’s still going to help out and coach the middle school,” said Doan. “I want to keep him around as much as possible because he’s awesome and the kids love him.”

Doan is already working to put together the team’s schedule and planning out the season’s details, but his hope goes beyond just winning.

“My goal and my prayer for this program is to make the community proud,” he said. “I want it to be a program that people want to be a part of and want to support.”