Argyle ISD approves one-time retention bonus for teachers and staff

The Argyle ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a one-time retention and supplemental bonus for employees during its regular meeting Monday night.

Professional staff will receive $1,000, while paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees will receive $500. The payments will come from additional revenue generated by the district’s over-projected enrollment, and will be disbursed in May.

The initiative comes in response to the challenges faced during the 2024-2025 school year, including ongoing public school funding issues, over-projected student enrollment, and limited resources. District leaders said the bonus serves as both a thank-you and an investment in retaining staff.

“Providing this additional compensation will not only reinforce our gratitude but also serve as a meaningful investment in retaining and motivating our exceptional educators and staff as they continue to support our students and community,” district officials stated in the resolution.

If a qualifying employee resigns before the first day of school on August 12, 2025, the district will recoup the payment from their final paycheck.

The fast-growing school district has called a $423 million bond election for May 3. Early voting for the May 3 Election begins April 22.