Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak police car.

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 17, suspicious persons were reported sitting outside. Officers made contact and they were waiting for a friend.

On Jan. 18, officers responded to a report that cars were parked in the cul-de-sac, possibly causing a fire hazard and blocking a fire hydrant. An officer drove by and observed no fire hydrant being blocked.

On Jan. 24, a call reported horses on an afternoon stroll.

On Jan 25, an Amazon driver had locked himself out of his van. Delayed deliveries were inevitable.

On Jan. 29, a caller reported a traffic concern regarding tree limbs hanging low.

On Feb. 1, More horses were reported taking another stroll.

On Feb. 8, a child called 911 thinking the next day was Christmas.

