New Hillwood Development in Justin to host grand opening

Treeline by Hillwood wants to recognize Justin’s Tree City USA designation at its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 11 a.m. by presenting a $5,000 donation to the city.

The donation will go toward Justin maintaining the standards needed to be considered a Tree City USA municipality.

It is a way for the development to achieve its nature-inspired approach to living, which will include extensive trails. The community will also have resort-style amenities.

An augmented reality experience via Apple Vision Pro Goggles will allow event attendees to view what the future community will have to offer.

“Treeline represents the next generation of thoughtfully designed communities, where nature, connectivity, and innovative experiences come together to create an unmatched quality of life,” said Fred Balda, the president of Hillwood Communities. “Our Augmented Reality experience will give guests an immersive glimpse into the future of this community and the unparalleled lifestyle it offers.”

Hillwood will have eight model homes on display as well as a lookout spot where there will be a panoramic view of the preserved green spaces of the community.

With 800 acres of land, Treeline will have 2,700 homes ranging from $300,000-$600,000.

The event will start at 11 a.m. at 11629 Canopy Trail in Justin, Texas.