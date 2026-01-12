Furst Ranch homes enter the market as homebuilders begin presale phase

Homes in the first phase of the 2,300-acre Furst Ranch development within Flower Mound were officially listed for presale by homebuilder Highland Homes on Monday.

According to builder Highland Homes, the High Plains will have 60 to 70-foot lots and the houses will range from the high $700,000s to the high $900,000s, respectively.

The first round of home development was announced in April 2024, including a full list of homebuilders and specs for each builder’s designs. According to that report, home prices from other builders could be as high as $2.5 million.

In April 2025, it was announced that Furst Ranch one of the North Texas communities that was sold to Miami-based developer Starwood Land in an $800 million deal.

Now, Highland Homes has partnered with the developer to begin the building 2,200-4,600-square-foot homes.

“We’re excited to partner with Starwood Land to bring this upscale community to life in one of the last remaining places to build in Flower Mound,” said Jason Walker, the vice president of sales with Highland Homes. “We have a shared vision of an amenity-rich, thoughtfully designed community with homes blending architectural elegance with family-focused functionality.”

Furst Ranch is located along Hwy 377 at FM 1171 and has plans to offer a large variety of amenities.

A press release from Highland Homes indicates plans for a 97-acre Central Park and a 20-acre Community Activities Center along with smaller parks, playgrounds and mile of his-and-bike trails.

“Adding to the community’s appeal is the developer’s commitment to the preservation of natural landscapes,” said Walker. “This community will truly reflect the North Texas countryside.”

Earlier reports from The Cross Timbers Gazette indicate major grocer H-E-B has serious interest in building within Furst Ranch after buying 23 acres in the development in July 2025.

Families will send their kids to Argyle ISD schools. The district recently purchased about 35 acres of land within Furst Ranch in December 2024 for a future middle and elementary campus.

In addition to residential areas, future phases of Furst Ranch may include senior living facilities, retail components and other diverse living options to create a comprehensive community experience.

For more information on Furst Ranch, visit The Cross Timbers Gazette‘s coverage of the development and the development’s official website.