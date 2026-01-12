Lewisville Greek restaurant celebrates grand opening by donating to local food bank

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Lewisville will be donating 20% of sales from its grand opening celebration on Thursday to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

It’s a way for the restaurant to welcome the community into its fourth North Texas location while also giving back.

“It’s very exciting to open our new location and partner with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which fights food insecurity and supports local families,” said Sanjay Garg, owner of the Lewisville location and The Great Greek in Colony. “Family is the foundation on which The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was built and the recipes passed down through generations are what have helped create our success.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill describes itself as a “booming fast-casual brand that serves fresh takes on classic cuisine,” according to a press release from the restaurant.

Its new location will be located at 1079 W. Round Grove Road, Suite 140, next to the UPS Store in a shopping strip anchored by Tom Thumb.

The restaurant will mark its debut with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday.

Guests can stop in anytime to order and 20 percent of the day’s net sales being donated to TAFB.

According to the restaurant’s press release, its mission is to “Live Your Life Deliciously,” which it fulfills by offering a menu crafted from authentic family recipes passed down through generations.

“Each flavorful dish is created using only the highest-quality ingredients and served in an uplifted fast-casual atmosphere, delivering a dining experience that exceeds expectations,” said The Great Greek Lewisville.

Menu selections include The Great Greek Gyro, along with Souvlaki Plates and Rice Bowls that can be customized with protein choices like lamb, steak, chicken, shrimp and more.

The restaurant also serves Greek salads and four signature house-made dips, including Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper).

Other options include Feta Fries or sweet desserts, like Baklava, Rice Pudding and Baklava Ice Cream, made in-house. Sanjay recommends the Steak Souvlaki, Greek Salad and Tirokafteri.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill said the restaurant also specializes in catering large parties and corporate events and is ideal for family gatherings.

“From build-your-own Gyro Kits to savory Souvlaki skewers, we offer mouthwatering Mediterranean spreads with bold flavors that wow,” said the restaurant.

Lewisville, TX 75067 and is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s new Lewisville location, visit https://www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/lewisville-tx.

For more information about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill locations, menu and catering, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com.