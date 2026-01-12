Nationwide candy shop chain to bring sweet treats to Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s newest sweets center will be Grandpa Joe’s after the chain announced on Wednesday it will open its first Texas location at Parker Square.

“Grandpa Joe’s will feature incredible selections of every type of candy including International, Nostalgic, Trending, Bulk, Sugar-Free and more,” said the company in a statement on social media.

In addition, Grandpa Joe’s sells more than 350 varieties of glass bottled sodas and gourmet, hand-crafted chocolates.

The shop will also serve hand-scooped ice cream, milkshakes and floats.

According to the Grandpa Joe’s website, the store boasts it has “that one candy you used to get as a child,”

The chain originated in Pittsburgh when founder Chris Beers opened the first store in the city’s Strip District.

Grandpa Joe’s new location in Flower Mound will be the chain’s 22nd store.

“No matter what location you visit, we want you to feel like you’re part of our candy community, and in turn, we love being involved in each unique neighborhood we’re located in,” reads the brand’s website. “Our passionate and knowledgeable staff is comprised of candy experts, historians and lovers who are sure to lead you to your sweet spot.”

Grandpa Joe’s is known for its $5 Candy Buffet, which allows customers to fill a box with as much candy as possible, and if the lid closes, it costs $5.

The store also sells unique gift items, such as socks, coffee mugs, magnets and popular Funko POP figurines, among others.

Grandpa Joe’s hasn’t released an official opening date yet, but did send out its job application form.