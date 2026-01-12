Johnson: A year of steady progress in Double Oak

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

As we come to the close of 2025, it is a good time to pause and reflect on the year behind us. It was a year that required focus, patience, and a great deal of behind-the-scenes work by Town Council, staff, volunteers, and residents who care deeply about Double Oak.

Many of the most important efforts of the year were not flashy or headline-grabbing. Instead, they involved improving how the Town operates day to day, strengthening financial oversight, addressing infrastructure needs, and laying the groundwork for long-term stability. I am proud of the progress made and grateful for the professionalism and commitment shown throughout the year.

Strengthening Town Operations

One of the most important areas of focus in 2025 was improving how the Town functions on a daily basis. Considerable time and effort were dedicated to strengthening internal management, clarifying responsibilities, and ensuring Town operations remain professional, efficient, and accountable.

This work included leadership transitions within public safety, updates to all Town job descriptions, and administrative changes designed to create clearer accountability particularly in financial and administrative roles. Staff schedules were adjusted to remove built-in overtime, and cross-training was emphasized so residents continue to receive consistent service regardless of staffing changes.

While these improvements may not always be visible, they are essential to building a stable, well-run organization that serves the community effectively.

Sound Financial Management and Transparency

Financial responsibility remained a top priority throughout the year. Significant work was completed to clean up historical financial records, improve internal accounting processes, and correct employee benefits tracking. Regular financial updates were provided to Town Council to support transparency and informed decision-making.

The Town also completed its annual financial audit and took important steps toward modernizing financial systems. Council approved the transition to a new financial ERP system, with implementation underway. A new chart of accounts was developed to improve reporting clarity, and the budget process for the FY 2025–26 fiscal year was streamlined to better align with long-term planning goals.

Several financial policies were updated to strengthen internal controls. While much of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays a critical role in maintaining public trust and responsibly managing taxpayer dollars. I would also like to recognize Laura Meilinger and Carol Johnson, whose efforts through both their professional roles and volunteer support were instrumental in assisting with the Town’s financial clean-up and process improvements. Their attention to detail and willingness to step in made a meaningful and lasting difference.

Infrastructure, Public Works, and Permitting

Maintaining and improving infrastructure remained an important focus in 2025. The Town coordinated mill and overlay street projects designed to extend the life of our roads, improve safety, and protect past investments.

Public works and code compliance efforts were also strengthened. Notification and follow-up processes were improved to ensure consistency, fairness, and clear communication with residents. Staff also worked diligently to support permitting and inspections, helping residents and property owners navigate requirements efficiently while maintaining town standards.

I would like to specifically recognize Steve Koehler and Marshall Koehler for their hard work and dedication in Public Works. Their efforts throughout the year were essential in coordinating infrastructure projects, supporting permitting and inspections, maintaining town facilities, and ensuring that day-to-day operations were handled with care and attention. Much of this work happens out of sight, but it directly affects the quality of life in our community.

The Town also worked through zoning, permitting, and coordination efforts related to the 250 Simmons property, along with longer-term infrastructure discussions tied to potential commercial development at FM 407 and Simmons Road. Throughout these discussions, the emphasis remained on careful planning, drainage considerations, infrastructure capacity, and compatibility with surrounding neighborhoods.

Technology Improvements and Cost Control

Another major focus in 2025 was improving efficiency while controlling costs. The Town eliminated duplicative IT contracts, consolidated technology services, and completed server upgrades to improve reliability and security. Improvements were also made to the server room to better protect critical systems.

New cooperative purchasing agreements were put in place to ensure competitive pricing while simplifying complex purchasing needs. The Town also completed a website upgrade with a new vendor, improving communication with residents while reducing ongoing costs. Together, these efforts reflect a practical and responsible approach to managing Town resources.

Customer Service and Public Engagement

Throughout the year, Double Oak remained committed to open government and responsive customer service. Town Hall hours were adjusted to better meet residents’ needs, and internal record-keeping systems were improved to ensure accuracy and accessibility.

The Town handled a high volume of public information and open records requests in 2025. While demanding, improved organization and tracking helped ensure timely and thorough responses. Town Council meeting processes were also refined, with clearer agendas and more consistent staff reports to help both Council members and residents better understand the issues under discussion.

Community and Regional Collaboration

Beyond Town Hall, 2025 included meaningful engagement with community organizations, such as the Double Oak Women’s Club and regional partners. Town leadership maintained regular contact with neighboring municipalities, regional associations, and local organizations, recognizing that collaboration leads to better outcomes.

Participation in regional meetings and ongoing communication with community leaders, utility providers, and county officials helped ensure coordination on shared challenges and opportunities. These relationships will continue to support thoughtful planning and responsible growth.

Appreciation for Dedicated Service

A year like 2025 does not move forward without dedicated people willing to do the hard work often quietly and without expectation of recognition. I would like to extend sincere thanks to Town Administrator Chris Laugenour, Lynn Jones, Laura Meilinger, and Police Chief Dan Miller for their professionalism, leadership, and steady commitment to serving the residents of Double Oak.

I would also like to thank the members of the Double Oak Town Council, as well as those who serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment. These volunteer positions require a significant investment of time, preparation, and thoughtful consideration. Their willingness to serve, listen, and make difficult decisions plays a critical role in shaping the future of our town and ensuring fair, consistent application of our ordinances and policies.

I also want to express my appreciation to the men and women of the Double Oak Police Department, whose daily dedication and professionalism are essential to the well-being of our community. Thanks to focused recruitment efforts and several new hires this year, the department is now fully staffed for the first time in more than five years. This milestone strengthens public safety while also improving officer wellness, workload balance, and long-term retention, allowing our officers to serve the community in a more sustainable way.

In addition, I extend heartfelt thanks to the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department. Our volunteer firefighters give their time, skills, and energy in service to this town often balancing careers and family responsibilities alongside their commitment to public safety. Their dedication reflects the very best of community service, and we are deeply grateful for the protection and peace of mind they provide.

Looking Ahead

As we move into 2026, Double Oak is well positioned to build on the progress of the past year. Key priorities include overseeing future commercial development, completing the financial system conversion, beginning a comprehensive review of municipal ordinances, and continuing to look for ways to operate efficiently while protecting taxpayer resources.

The accomplishments of 2025 reflect many hours of thoughtful, steady work by Town staff, volunteers, and elected officials. I am sincerely thankful for the professionalism, patience, and community spirit demonstrated throughout the year.

Double Oak remains a town that values careful planning, responsible decision-making, and respectful dialogue. All of this was accomplished without any increase in the property tax rate, while continuing to maintain one of the lowest property tax rates in Denton County. I look forward to continuing this work together in the year ahead.

Thank you for your continued engagement and commitment to our community.

Wishing you all a Prosperous 2026.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].