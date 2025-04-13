Furst Ranch among North Texas communities sold in $800m real estate deal

Furst Ranch, a master-planned community under development nestled between Flower Mound, Bartonville, and Argyle, is among seven Dallas-Fort Worth developments sold by Houston-based real estate developer Hines in an $800 million transaction announced April 4, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

The high-profile sale is part of a larger deal involving 11 master-planned communities across Texas, purchased by a joint venture between Miami-based Starwood Capital Group and an affiliate of Land Strategies Management, operating as Starwood Land. In total, the acquisition includes about 16,000 residential lots and 600 acres of land spread across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin metro areas.

Furst Ranch stands out in Denton County as one of the region’s most ambitious and upscale developments. Plans for the community include approximately 1,300 luxury homes, with starting prices near $800,000 and reaching above $2.5 million. Builders for the community include Coventry Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Homes, Highland Homes, Partners in Building, Shaddock Homes and Tradition Homes.

Originally developed by Hines in partnership with Trez Capital and the Furst family of Flower Mound, the ranch is in an “advanced stage” of development, with construction-ready lots available, according to the announcement.

Starwood Land CEO Mike Moser praised the quality of the communities acquired, stating, “We plan to build upon the excellent work Hines has completed to-date and bring the development vision for these communities to fruition.”

The sale reflects growing demand for residential housing in high-growth areas like Denton County, where Flower Mound and its surrounding communities continue to attract homebuyers with strong schools, natural beauty, and access to the greater DFW Metroplex.

Other communities included in the transaction are located in Fort Worth, McKinney, Terrell, Royse City, Waxahachie, and Midlothian. Many offer resort-style amenities such as lazy rivers, gated entries, and age-restricted housing.

Founded in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has acquired over $109 billion in real estate assets globally and is known for investing in residential, hospitality, and commercial properties.