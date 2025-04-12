Faith, Forgiveness, and Fixing ACs: Local business owner shares story of redemption

There are people who say they’re an open book—and then there’s Felix Rodriguez.

At 53, the effortlessly likable owner of Fix It Felix Heating and Air Conditioning in Argyle has redefined what it means to be truly open—unashamedly sharing every detail about his checkered past and blessed present with friends, family, and even strangers. From being homeless to the 15 years he spent in jail and everything in between, he holds nothing back, believing his journey is 100% a God thing.

These days, Rodriguez shares his raw yet inspiring story and relationship with God so openly at networking meetings, church, and other community gatherings that those closest to him sometimes must remind him to mention his company.

“I’ll be given 15 minutes to talk somewhere, and I never end up mentioning my business,” Rodriguez said with a laugh. He started Fix It Felix in 2018, prioritizing unparalleled HVAC services, hard work, respect, and a deep connection to the community. Today, it has over 500 5-star reviews across all platforms. “I want you to know me as a person. When I go to someone’s home to fix their AC, many of them have heard my story and already know I’m a man who has been transformed by the power of God.”

He added, “I went from being an evil person to the most loving person in the world.”

He’s not lying. Every interaction with Rodriguez feels like a slice of heaven, starting and ending with a hug, firm handshake, and an appreciative smile befitting a man who stops to smell life’s many roses every chance he gets. He can’t walk into a local restaurant, coffee shop, or grocery store without bumping into someone he knows—and if he doesn’t know you yet, give him five minutes.

He also never stops talking about his wife, Libby, daughter, and two granddaughters.

He thanks God for these and many more blessings every day—mainly because he never experienced anything like it growing up.

A TROUBLED BEGINNING

Rodriguez grew up poor on the streets of Puerto Rico. At the time, he lived with his great-grandmother, but she struggled to keep up with a teenager getting into trouble every time she turned around. And this wasn’t just typical teenage rebellion. One minute, young Felix was in knock-down, drag-out fistfights with street thugs and criminals, and the next, he was selling and using drugs.

By the time he was 17, he was hanging out with an even more dangerous crowd. Even when he wasn’t committing crimes, his associations made him a target. As a result, many of his adversaries were actively trying to kill him.

“I’ve been shot at with AK-47s numerous times; they were coming to my house looking for me,” he said.

Fearing for his life, Rodriguez fled Puerto Rico to live with an uncle in Philadelphia under the condition that he clean up his act. But he never did. In the blink of an eye, he found himself homeless in Connecticut.

Rodriguez was homeless for nearly nine months before he was recruited by another drug dealer who brought him back to Puerto Rico, took him under his wing, and gave him a place to stay. Sadly, his situation continued to spiral out of control.

“We started robbing banks, and during one of them, we got into a shootout with the cops,” he said.

Rodriguez was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was just 25 years old.

GOD HAD A PLAN THE ENTIRE TIME

As bad as that sounds, it led him straight to Christ.

“I was three years into my prison sentence and still the same person I’d always been. But one day, I was in the main area with the rest of the inmates and noticed them going into a chapel to hear the word of God. I figured, ‘What the heck … I’ll see what this is all about,’” he said. “The chaplain told us the story of Paul and how God redeemed him despite all the bad things he did. God changed his life, and I’m not kidding when I say it was like a switch went on inside my head. God showed me flashes of my life like a movie clip, and he protected me many times without me realizing it.”

From that day forward, Rodriguez was a changed man. He started reading the Bible and even got his GED while in prison. He also signed up for as many educational courses as he could, even as he was transferred to other facilities in North and South Carolina, Georgia, and eventually Fort Worth.

By the time he was released in 2012, he had a degree in marketing management and 8,000 hours of education under his belt.

BUILDING A NEW LIFE

As Rodriguez was finishing out the final three years of his sentence in Fort Worth due to good behavior, he heard they were starting a new program for HVAC classes. Even though he knew nothing about the industry, he jumped at the chance for a new career path.

“I told everybody I was going to own my own HVAC business. I tried to motivate the other guys, but they all laughed at me,” he said. “They told me I was crazy and that no one would ever give me a job because of my background. In their eyes, I’d return to doing everything I did before. I remember thinking that if that was going to happen, at least I could say I did the best I could.”

He added, “This is where the power of Christ hit me hard. I was six months into my five-year probation after leaving prison, and the lady who was teaching the court-mandated drug class I was in pulled me aside. She said, ‘Felix. I’m not supposed to do this, but I know you won’t disappoint me. My son owns an HVAC company, and I’m going to tell him to give you a job.’”

Not only did that kind woman follow through with her promise, but Rodriguez didn’t let her down. He worked for her son, Josh, for several years while building his own HVAC business on the side. In 2018, Rodriguez finally went out independently with Fix It Felix.

“God was putting the right people in my life the entire time—the judge who sentenced me, the lady in that class, and Josh,” he said. “Even today, I continue to see examples of the right people coming into my life at the right time. It’s all because of God.”

A NEW PURPOSE

Fast-forward to today, and not only is Fix It Felix thriving, but so is the man behind it. He’s been happily married to Libby for about a year and a half. They bought a home in Azle, and they seek ways to preach God’s word every chance they get.

“I’m a chaplain now, and we are actively trying to get into youth prisons to work with those inmates,” Rodriguez said. “I just want to share everything that God has done for me and inspire others to change their lives for the better. I’m trying to build relationships, get to know people, and leave a positive mark on people’s lives.

“It’s not just about being known as the guy who owns Fix It Felix. I want to give back, and I don’t think I’ll ever stop doing that.”

Just like any person who calls themselves an open book would do.

Contact Felix at 817-909-1906 or fixitfelixhvac.com.

