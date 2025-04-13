Mitchell: Love For Kids Inc. celebrates 50 years of spreading smiles among at-risk children

This year marks the 50th for Love For Kids Inc., an organization that makes a difference in the lives of thousands of at-risk children in Denton, Dallas and Collin counties.

My friends at Huffines, Granite Development, Dallas Children’s Charities and Circle R Ranch have long been a part of this non-profit organization that started 50 years ago in 1975 when Bill Barrett, a local businessperson and philanthropist, and Alan Powdermaker, then CEO of Circle R Ranch, put their collective hearts and heads together to create Love For Kids Inc.

Current owners Jason and Hillary Roberts continue the tradition started so long ago, and we are very thankful they carry on the legacy of supporting these precious children and their families.

Each year, it has been both an honor and privilege to spend time with disadvantaged and special needs children, their siblings and parents at annual events at the Circle R Ranch.

The heartwarming sounds of laughter and glee fill the air as these children spend a day enjoying everything from horseback riding, crafts and hayrides to a petting zoo, food and more.

Nothing is more joyous than to see the smiles across the faces of these children and their families as they spend a full day of free entertainment, connect with other children in similar situations, and enjoy the companionship of their families and the many volunteers, thanks to Love For Kids Inc. (loveforkidsinc.org)

At the 30th Annual All Kids Count event on April 12, children with intellectual or medical challenges and their parents had an opportunity to get away from the day-to-day care routines and medical visits to relax and spend time with each other.

The Annual Toy Sort for low-income children ages 6-12 and their families occurs during the holidays. I always enjoy the colorful holiday decorations and the costumed characters, such as Star Wars’ Chewbacca.

Joy, warmth and love fill the hearts of all who attend these events, including the many volunteers who help give the parents a break for a day to spend quality time with their children. Volunteers are always needed for both of these events. If you are interested, please scan the QR code on the accompanying photo or go to Love For Kids on Facebook.

In the years since its beginning, the organization has created programs and fundraisers designed specifically with the children and their families in mind to provide for additional needs.

For instance, We are 1 Community ensures families have access to the resources they need to thrive and break the cycle of food insecurity. They also need volunteers. Just click the above link.

I am grateful for the work Love For Kids Inc., their volunteers and their legacy donors do each year for these children and their families. Their collective efforts bring smiles to faces – something we can never have enough of in Denton County or anywhere.

