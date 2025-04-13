Body recovered from Lake Lewisville after vehicle crash off I-35E

Lewisville Fire Department’s Dive Team recovered a body from Lake Lewisville near Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

The crew located the individual, believed to be the driver of a vehicle that veered off the 2900 block of northbound I-35E around 3:35 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, the vehicle left the roadway, went over a guardrail and entered the lake.

Authorities said there is currently no evidence to suggest that anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Sonar equipment was used during the search and recovery efforts.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lewisville Police Department. The identity of the victim has not been released and will be confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Rosales at 972-219-3600 or via email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or online at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.