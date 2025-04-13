Meet the Candidates: Northwest ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Voters will head to the polls starting this month to elect their representatives on local town councils and school boards. In addition, there will be special elections on some ballots in southern Denton County.

Early voting for the Saturday, May 3 General Election runs from Tuesday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 29. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Complete candidate profiles are available at CrossTimbersGazette.com.

Board of Trustees Place 3

Jeff Dearing, 54

City/Town of residence: Roanoke

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 13 years

Current occupation: Financial Advisor

Education: For the past 17 years, I have served as the President and CEO of my own financial practice. Owning and operating a business for this length of time requires dedication, sound decision-making and the ability to build lasting relationships within the community. Success in any organization—whether in business or education—depends on the ability to listen, develop a strategic plan and execute it effectively. These are the principles I have followed my entire career.

Previous or current service on governmental/communal/civic boards: Currently, I sit on the NEF Board and have been on the board for seven years. I serve as the Vice President of Finance and have held that position for four years now.

I also serve on the board for the Metroport Chamber of Commerce on the facilities committee.

What motivated you to run this position and why are you the best choice? Education in Texas is a passionate and often heated topic, and this is especially true in the communities surrounding NISD. As parents, educators and community leaders, we all recognize the importance of these discussions. However, as a district, we must focus on managing the resources we have today while continuing to support our students and staff effectively.

My connection to NISD runs deep. My wife and daughter are both dedicated teachers in the district. Two of my children have graduated from Byron Nelson High School, and two more are currently attending.

I am fully invested in the success of our district—not just for my family, but for every student, teacher and community member who calls NISD home. To volunteer for something as important as this requires dedication. I am dedicated to NISD. I am dedicated to our students. And I am dedicated to ensuring that our district prospers.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes; two that have graduated, one son-in-law that graduated, and two currently enrolled.

Mission statement: I am committed to advocating for fair funding, ensuring smart budgeting and promoting transparency in our district. My focus is on directing resources where they matter most—our students and teachers. I will push for cost-effective solutions that maximize impact while engaging the community in funding decisions. Our schools deserve meaningful investment, ensuring that every child wins.

Candidate website: https://donorbox.org/jeffdearing

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573382183895

Joe Washam, 44

City/Town of residence: Justin

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 16 years

Current occupation: Retired Military

Education: Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences, 2018, University of North Texas, Minor in Political Science, Undergraduate Academic Certificate in Rehabilitation Studies, and Professional Development Concentrations in Public Administration and Nonprofit Management.

United States Army, Infantryman, 1998-2002, 2003-2006, Medically Retired Noncommissioned Officer, Purple Heart Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge.

Previous or current service on governmental/communal/civic boards: Currently, I serve on Northwest ISD’s Long Range Planning Committee, Advocacy Committee, Board Policy Committee and Special Education Parent Advisory Council.

Additionally, I serve on the Dallas Mavericks Advisory Council as a community member. In the past, I served on various Northwest ISD PTA boards and the Northwest High School Cross Country Track & Field Booster Club board, along with the Board of Directors for the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes.

What motivated you to run this position and why are you the best choice? I want to give back to my community. As a voter, parent and husband of a teacher, I know the challenges facing our schools. I believe in empowering students, supporting teachers and building strong communities to ensure every child has access to a high-quality education.

I am committed to managing growth responsibly, supporting teachers and ensuring students graduate prepared for college, careers or military service.

For years, I have volunteered in NISD through PTA, district committees and community programs because I care about our students, teachers and families. I have worked to ensure transparency, responsible spending and policies that put kids first. I am running to make a difference. My leadership and dedication make me the best choice to serve you.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have a son that is a sophomore at the NISD STEM Academy.

Mission statement: If elected, I will focus on responsible growth management, fiscal accountability and ensuring every student has access to high-quality educational opportunities that prepare them for college, careers or military service. I will advocate for policies that support teachers, enhance student success and maintain transparency in decision-making to keep Northwest ISD strong and future-ready.

Candidate website: https://www.joewasham.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jwashamnisd