H-E-B buys land in Flower Mound’s Furst Ranch

H-E-B confirmed it bought land in Flower Mound’s Furst Ranch with the possibility of putting a store in the developing area.

The popular Texas grocer closed on 22.8 acres on the NE corner of Hwy 377 and FM 1171 at the end of June.

“No construction date has been set,” said Mabrie Jackson, the managing director of public affairs for H-E-B. “However, we look forward to serving more Texans with this recent land acquisition.”

At the Flower Mound Town Council meeting in May, council unanimously approved a parking exception that would allow the applicant, which was revealed as H-E-B, to have more parking spaces than are allowed under Town ordinance.

H-E-B said the parking exception was a big step forward for the grocer in its pursuit of a store in southern Denton County because it ensures the amount of shoppers will have adequate parking, according to a traffic study done at other DFW-area H-E-B stores.

In March, the Town of Argyle was courting an H-E-B on Robson Ranch Drive, but the major grocer instead chose the Denton side of the road.

“This is a rapidly growing area and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns,” said Jackson in a statement. “We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon.”

Despite the disappointment, Argyle chose to look at the situation with a glass-half-full approach.

Flower Mound will aim for a different fate in their pursuit of H-E-B. No further information has been released in regard to the grocer’s next steps for Furst Ranch in Flower Mound.

Furst Ranch is beginning to develop as a filing form with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation was submitted on July 22 for the first phase of infrastructure at the corner of Hwy 377 and FM 1171.

The cost of the infrastructure project is expected to be more than $28.6 million. Construction is expected to start in September and finish around April 2026.

Development and engineering of Furst Ranch is being handled by engineering firm McAdams.