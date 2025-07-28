GoZone: A vital resource for local riders

GoZone has become an essential transportation tool for residents of Denton County, particularly for those without personal vehicles or those choosing alternative transportation. A recent survey revealed that 79% of riders would be “very disappointed” if they lost access to this vital service.

As part of the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), GoZone plays a vital role in daily commutes and errands. According to the Engaged Rider Survey conducted in February, 82% of respondents primarily use GoZone for work and essential trips. The service has built a loyal following, with 87% of active riders being repeat users who take an average of nine trips per month.

Personal testimonials highlight GoZone’s impact.

“I love the GoZone service,” said one rider. “It has been a blessing since starting in 2021.”

Another rider noted, “I use GoZone as my primary transportation. I no longer have a vehicle or license and am disabled,” emphasizing the service’s importance for individuals with mobility challenges.

“GoZone is not just a transportation option,” DCTA CEO Paul Cristina said. “It’s an essential support system that fosters inclusivity and accessibility for all our member city residents.”

With high satisfaction ratings averaging 4.8 out of 5 stars, 92.4% of rides earned five-star ratings, highlighting the friendly staff and clean vehicles.

DCTA is dedicated to enhancing its service by addressing concerns regarding driver conduct through improved hiring standards and training. As GoZone continues to evolve, it remains an essential resource for mobility within the community, allowing residents to meet their daily needs and improve their quality of life.

(Sponsored content)