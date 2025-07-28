Harvest Happenings – July 2025

By Page Austin, Senior Lifestyle Director

Summer is here in full swing, which means sunshine, community events by the pool and vacations. We love summertime in Harvest. We plan more than 35 summer events including pool parties, live music, foam parties, STEAM camps, Junior Firefighter Camp, luaus, dive-in movies and so much more!

One of our most beloved traditions is the Red, White and Blue Parade and Independence Party. There is something truly special about coming together as a community and celebrating our Nation’s birthday. Families transform their everyday bikes, strollers and golf carts into patriotic masterpieces with ribbons, flags and streamers. It’s not a big city event, just neighbors coming together to celebrate our country and the community we call home. Did you know next year our country will be 250 years old?! It’s going to be a party!!

Another fun fact, President John Adams believed that July 2 should be celebrated as Independence Day. That is the day that the Continental Congress declared its freedom from Great Britain. John Adams thought July 2 would be marked as a national holiday for generations to come, “[Independence Day] will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival… It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this continent to the other from this Time forward forever more,” Adams wrote.

While we know there is division and strife in our country, there’s still so much that brings us together. As we gather this month to celebrate our country, let’s focus on the values we share hope, freedom and the power of community. Together, we can honor the spirit of our nation, not just with fireworks and flags, but with kindness, respect and unity.