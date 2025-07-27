Stroup: WHEN IS TOO MUCH NOT ENOUGH?

Last month I told you about some changes I made to my house. They truly were uplifting! I felt revived, alive and energized! And this newfound energy drove me to some local department stores. In each of them I scurried directly into the bedding section. A vast array of bed comforters covered the shelves. My pulse began to pick up the pace. This should be an easy fix for the bed in my office. Actually, that whole room was just begging for a makeover. And I was more than happy to oblige to render it a fresh face.

My focus was on a promising “bed in a bag” I’d seen while shopping earlier. If you’ve ever experienced a “b in a b” you know that once it is released from its highly compressed package, the chances of getting it back into the bag are slim to none. I had to enlist my husband’s help each time one needed to be returned to the store.

“Oh, Honey. Could you come here and help me? It won’t take you a minute.” (I lied to his face and he knew it.)

This happened six times, I swear. I do feel bad about all this buy and try and unfolding and re-folding… but I always have my receipt. And Ken became an ace at getting the zipper to close right after adding the forgotten shams and the sheets. I shared this info with Jane, my BFF from high school (we still keep in touch) and she applauded Ken’s ability to wrangle a “b in a b” and literally come out on top. This gave her pause for thought and she had but only one question to ask.

“I’d like to know and would sure be amused if he has any skills getting toothpaste back in a tube?”

The spread that finally did make the cut had the same plight in common as all the rejects…a plethora of seemingly permanent creases and folds that one would be hard pressed to come close to smoothing out. However, as an aside, one simply awesome thing that came out of this exercise in redecorating is the purchase of a hand steamer. I’ve been wanting one for years but the Cadillac version I had in mind was cost prohibitive. This steamer thing can even be held at odd angles or vertically with nary a drip of water escaping.

I was incredulous at the job it did especially on the deepest and most embedded wrinkles. Hmmm! Wonder if it would work on my face?

One day after I’d finally gotten the bed thing covered I noticed the sun beaming through the lackluster curtain framing the window in that room. My husband noticed a gleam appear in my eye. And that folks was the infamous last straw. We all have our limits and he knew he had reached his but I hadn’t reached mine!

“Really, Cindy?” he groaned. So I cut him some slack.

I won’t be taking anything more back.

They’ll be no more nothing coming home in a sack.

No more Amazon deliveries to track.

No more fun stuff to unpack and pack.

Thank goodness next month’s article won’t be about the house

Or the woes of my decorating or how I abused my poor spouse.

I know all you guys are sick of reading my crap

But the ladies out there recognize these are the facts!