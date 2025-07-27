Pastor’s Place: When turbulence hits, hold tight to God

By Tim Bach, Senior Pastor, Argyle Community Church

As summer brings fun in the sun, I find my heart heavy with the world’s challenges—unrest and struggles dominating the news.

Years ago, I worked for a company with its own planes. One plane lost both engines mid-flight. Miraculously, it landed, but the incident left me with a fear of flying. Now, during turbulence, I grip my seat, as if my tight hold grants control. The truth? I’m not in control—the pilot is.

Similarly, God’s sovereignty means He holds supreme authority over all, guiding us with divine purpose. Yet, knowing the world’s imperfections, how do we handle worry?

Jesus, in Matthew 6:25-34, urges us, “Do not be anxious about your life… Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”

Easier said than done.

Philippians 4:6-7 promises that prayer brings God’s peace, guarding our hearts in Christ. When global unrest weighs us down, we can follow simple steps:

First, cast our cares on God, trusting His care for us (1 Peter 5:7).

Second, replace worries with His promises, like Psalm 55:22, assuring He sustains us.

Third, focus on today, as worry adds no time to life (Matthew 6:27).

Finally, recall God’s faithfulness – He has carried us through storms.

Just as I must trust the pilot during turbulence, we trust God’s control amid chaos. By praying, meditating on Scripture and acting in faith, we trade anxiety for peace, resting in God’s sovereign hands, confident He navigates even the bumpiest flights of life.

I will do my best to remember this on my next flight! God Bless.

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.