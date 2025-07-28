The Arts: Anita Robbins Brightens Flower Mound

Beloved local artist Anita Robbins embraces the ‘amazing’ beauty OF the world and enjoys bringing beauty TO the world. Anita says there is so much beauty found in things like the huge variety of colors in nature, and in butterflies, tiny flowers, fish, the ocean and the sky.

Flower Mound residents have had the chance to enjoy Anita’s appreciation of beauty through the many times her artwork has been displayed around town. Anita’s sunflowers have graced the traffic signal box at Gerault Road at Lakeside Parkway since 2020. She has been a featured artist on the Town Hall Art Wall, painted one of the art chairs displayed at the 2025 Art Festival at Heritage Park and has several vibrant new works on display on the Practicing Artist Display Wall at our library through the end of July.

A book called “The Art of Anita Robbins” is on sale at ART House in Flower Mound and is available at the library. She is an award-winning artist, has illustrated books, has one of her works on display at the corporate headquarters of Great Wolf Lodge, loves to paint landscapes that show a path to follow and often creates 3-D works that make you feel like you can enter the scene.

Anita holds a BA in visual arts from Brigham Young University, is a prolific artist, teacher (20+ years), businesswoman (owner of ART House), role model and guest artist in schools. She is also the daughter of an accomplished artist, who gave Anita her love of art. Anita learned that art is tranquil and therapeutic, a vehicle for self-expression, a way to create joy and bring order out of chaos. Anita is married to an artist (Marty Robbins), all of her four children are gifted artistically, one daughter (Brittney Brown) is an art teacher and creative, and two of her grandchildren (Olivia and Micki) are artistic.

It’s no surprise that Anita loves genealogy, considering the legacy Anita is a part of. The fullness of Anita’s life is further blessed by her and Marty raising their young grandson, Kade. Of all the moments of her gifted life, Anita says the most meaningful is being a wife and mother.

Anita loves the outdoors and a variety of outdoor activities like swimming, surfing, sky diving, skiing, scuba diving and just being by the beach and ocean. Her appreciation of nature and enduring reminders of heaven and God are shown in her work and in the way she lives her life.

Anita is interesting in that she hates to be messy, so her work area is always clean. She doesn’t work in clay or in oils because of the inherent mess. She can paint without reference, has painted commission works for individuals and corporations and freely creates unique views of nature.

Hopes for her artistic future include writing and illustrating a historical book (with Marty) about Van Gogh and how his sister-in-law brought Van Gogh’s works to the attention of the world. She would also like to write a How To book, in both English and Spanish. She wants to continue to help her students reach their goals and have their art be meaningful to them. And whenever possible, Anita wants to create and bring joy to the world and have one of her works speak to others.

Take advantage of seeing Anita’s works at ART House, on the traffic signal box in town or currently at the Flower Mound Library.