Highland Village tightens rules on advertising circulars

In Highland Village, unwanted flyers may soon find themselves out of circulation.

The City Council on April 14 approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment aimed at tightening regulations on the distribution of advertising circulars, often referred to as handbills.

The city first updated its “Health and Sanitation” ordinance in August 2025 to prohibit circulars from being distributed, deposited, thrown or scattered on residential properties. Residents were encouraged to opt out of receiving the materials, and the publisher, Save.com, was notified of the changes.

Since then, the publisher has argued that its deliveries comply with the ordinance because the circulars are wrapped in plastic, preventing pages from blowing into yards and streets.

The newly proposed amendment removes language that allowed that interpretation. It also requires that any circular not delivered by mail be placed within five feet of a home’s main entrance.

Council approved the amendment in a 6-1 vote. A second reading is scheduled for April 28.