Robson Ranch Rambler – April 2026

While the gates of Robson Ranch often signal an exclusive retreat for its residents, the community offers many activities to welcome the North Texas public. Known primarily as a premier active adult community, Robson Ranch is positioning itself as a regional hub for dining, lifelong learning, golf and local commerce.

For those who do not reside within the development, the most immediate point of entry is the Wildhorse Grill. The restaurant has become a local staple, not just for its expansive menu, but for its consistent weekly programming. Every Thursday, the grill hosts live music, transforming the dining room into a social anchor for the area. Specialized culinary events also draw crowds from across Denton County, with recent highlights including a formal Easter Sunday Brunch on April 5 and a dedicated Prime Rib Night on April 11.

Beyond dining, our Director of Banquets, Events and Catering Shelbi Berg, hosts a rotating calendar of large-scale expos designed for the general public. These events bridge the gap between residents and the surrounding community by offering resources such as the Health Fair for Wellness Expo, and a Business Expo that connects local entrepreneurs with the Denton consumer base. The community even hosts practical service days, including shredding and recycling events.

For those looking to sharpen their minds, the community serves as a satellite campus for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of North Texas. These classes are open to the public and cover a vast array of subjects ranging from history to science, providing university-quality education in a neighborhood setting.

Friday mornings, the community transforms into a bustling trade hub during the Robson Ranch Farmers Market. The market has evolved into a comprehensive shopping experience, featuring everything from grass-fed meats to natural dog treats. On a monthly basis, the market expands to include local artisans offering unique, handmade crafts. The market even provides practical services, such as professional knife sharpening, making it a functional stop for area homeowners.

While the award-winning golf course is open to the public, they offer regular golf fitting days for those looking to up their game. Give them a call for dates and times.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Creative Arts and Technology Center. The CATC features a gallery of items for sale, all handcrafted by Robson Ranch homeowners, ranging from fine woodworking to intricate textile arts.

Whether it is through a specialized seminar or a morning at the market, Robson Ranch is proving that you do not need a mortgage in the development to enjoy its many activities.