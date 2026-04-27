Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to the Whataburger in reference to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived and upon further investigation issued citations to juveniles for possession of tobacco products.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Oakwood Drive, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon further investigation, a mother had reported that her son had stated he had a corpse he was moving.

Officers were dispatched to a fraud investigation by telephone. A scammer had called pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy asking for money to not arrest the complainant. A report was generated.

Officers were dispatched to Whataburger in reference to disorderly conduct. Upon arrival it was found there were three juveniles playing loud music and cussing at people. The subjects left prior to the officer’s arrival but a witness gave details about the subjects.