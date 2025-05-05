Milestone Church launching new Argyle campus in Cross Timbers building

Milestone Church in Keller is expanding its reach to Denton County with the upcoming launch of a new campus in Argyle.

The new location will take over the 90,000 square-foot Cross Timbers Church campus on Hwy 377, with plans to officially open in August 2025 following renovations. In the meantime, services will begin June 15 at Liberty Christian School as part of the campus’s soft launch.

Milestone Church Pastor Jeff Little told his congregation on Sunday that Cross Timbers Church elders approached his church about a partnership after experiencing challenges during the past year.

To engage the community and grow the new campus, Milestone is assembling a Launch Team and inviting those interested to participate in ministry roles, volunteer service and church events. An interest meeting will be held May 17 at the Keller Campus, offering attendees a chance to meet Milestone staff and learn about the vision for the Argyle campus.

While Milestone prepares to move into its new space, Cross Timbers Church is also hosting a Discovery Night on May 18 at 6 p.m., designed to help community members connect with the new church’s mission and ministries.

Cross Timbers Church celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. Milestone Church is 23 years old and has satellite campuses in Haslet and McKinney.