Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – June 2025

Since this is my first column, let me introduce myself as the new Mayor of Copper Canyon. I took office May 12. I was elected along with new Town Councilmembers Victoria Hubbard (Place 2), Paula Castillo (Place 3) and Janae Newton (Place 4).

Thank you to Mayor Robertson and Councilman Andrews for their service and time spent helping the town through issues under their watch.

I look forward to providing a town working group of elected officials that will use our ordinances and state regulations to provide a safe and growing community for us all. We will use legal guidance along with common sense to ensure each of our families are protected both physically and financially.

Having lived in Copper Canyon for over 40 years, I know why we choose our atmosphere of country and solitude, yet close to modern conveniences. Knowing we have enough space to raise a family or enjoy retirement, yet close enough that our neighbors can help us if needed.

I want everyone to know Town Hall is going to be there to help. We and I want to hear from you should you have areas of concern or ideas to make our town better. I have asked the town council members to occasionally drive around our 4.7 sq. miles and chat. Please feel free to bring up questions or suggestions where maybe your town staff can help you.

Don’t forget about the annual 4th of July parade sponsored by the Woodland Women’s Club. They always provide a great family event celebrating our great nation. Look forward to seeing you there. If you haven’t, I encourage everyone to sign up for the town notification list. We are going to utilize it more in the future to give updates on normal activities, meetings or if an emergency happens. Also, try to make a town meeting – second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. I will be writing more on why these meetings are important.

Thanks for letting me introduce the new members of your town council, we will be listening and learning what our community wants. My number one goal is listening to you and keeping Copper Canyon the oasis in the Metroplex it is. I hope to see you either in the town or at a meeting.