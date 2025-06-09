The Shops at Highland Village to host “SUMMER VIBES” events at new outdoor space

A series of family-friendly summer events will kick off on Thursday at The Shops at Highland Village as part of its two-month-long “SUMMER VIBES” series.

The events will be hosted in the newly-redeveloped outdoor space, The Backyard, which is located in the northern courtyard, in front of the AMC Theatres.

An Ice Cream Social Kickoff Event will take place on Thursday from 2-5 p.m. It will feature complementary ice cream for the first 75 guests, courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s, a live DJ, an interactive juggler and outdoor games.

“SUMMER VIBES is more than just an event series; it’s a celebration of community, creativity and the spirit of summer,” said Ravi Wadhwa, senior general manager of The Shops at Highland Village. “We’ve curated a vibrant mix of experiences to ensure this season is both memorable and meaningful for our guests.”

On Tuesday, June 17 and Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11 a.m., there will be crafting activities for kids provided by Whole Foods Market.

On Saturday, June 21 from 8-9 a.m., International Day of Yoga will be celebrated with a free yoga session hosted by Inspire Yoga that aims to increase mindfulness and movement in the open air. In addition, guests will receive a Shops-branded water bottle, while supplies last.

On Wednesday, July 2 from 10-11 a.m., families are invited to enjoy a story time with Adventure Kids Playcare.

A summer concert series will happen on Thursdays in July. From 7-9 p.m. on July 10, 17, 24 and 31, local singer-songwriters will perform live music under the stars with nostalgic mixtape hits.

The grand finale will be a Backyard Bash on Thursday, July 24 from 6-9 p.m. where attendees can celebrate the nearing end of summer with a petting zoo, balloon artists, a Learning Express pop-up and sweet treats from Whole Foods.

Guests that arrive early enough will receive a complimentary Shops-branded picnic blanket and others have the chance to enter to win a picnic basket with goodies from Whole Foods.

For more information, visit The Shops at Highland Village’s website.

About The Shops at Highland Village:

The Shops at Highland Village is an outdoor lifestyle shopping center in Highland Village, Texas, and is managed by JLL. The center features more than 60 upscale national retailers, local boutiques, inspired dining destinations and personal service providers. Strategically positioned at the heart of northwest Dallas’s retail corridor, the center combines style, convenience, and community connection in a highly visible and dominant location. For more information and event updates, visit www.TheShopsatHighlandVillage.com. Follow along on social: @ShopsAtHV on Instagram and @TheShopsAtHighlandVillage on Facebook.