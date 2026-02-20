Tom Thumb’s grand opening in Argyle to feature former Dallas Cowboys player and festivities

Argyle’s Tom Thumb will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, March 6, according to the grocer.

The store will be hosting a grand opening event on the same day to celebrate the milestone with the community.

“We would like to invite the community to join us in celebration of opening in Argyle,” said the store via social media. “We will be celebrating all day with giveaways, demos, special appearances and more.”

Tom Thumb broke ground on the Argyle location within Harvest Town Center in January 2025.

The festivities start at 8 a.m. when the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be parked at the store until 2 p.m.

From 2-6 p.m., there will be face painting and a balloon artist.

To round out the events, at 6 p.m., there will be a meet and greet with Cowboys legend Drew Pearson.

The first 300 customers will receive a free bag from one of Tom Thumb’s exclusive brands and everyone will get the chance to meet some food brand mascots: Chester Cheeto, Little Debbie, Tom Thumb and more.

All day, Tom Thumb will have a variety of food items for customers to try, including a charcuterie board, Dietz & Watson meats & cheeses, Bare Chicken, Alaskan Snow Crab, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Kaurina’s Ice Cream.

The store will also have drinks to serve, including mimosa sampling, Bubbl’r, Electrolit and Pepsi Zero.

According to Tom Thumb, the store also has plans to host other activities within its first month of opening.

On March 7, customers will get the chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The weekend after, on March 14, radio station 99.5 The Wolf will be LIVE on site from noon to 4 p.m. giving random winners $250 grocery gift cards.

Finally, on March 21, radio station New Country KSCS will be LIVE on site from noon to 4 p.m. giving out more $250 gift cards for shoppers to use at the store.

Tom Thumb has been in the works for Argyle since it was announced in April 2024.

It’s a big get for the town in an area where grocers are starting to pile up and filter out.

In 2024, Tom Thumb and a Market Street were sold in Flower Mound.

Back in 2018, a Tom Thumb was closed in south Flower Mound, which was replaced by a fitness center.

Fast forward to 2025, Argyle was courting an H-E-B along Robson Ranch Roach, but it was lost to the City of Denton. Then, Flower Mound was recently tied a planned development to major grocer Costco.

Flower Mound also approved a parking plan for a proposed H-E-B at a council meeting in May 2025.

The popular grocer bought land at Furst Ranch in July 2025.