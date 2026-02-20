Bartonville Town Update – February 2026

Hello Bartonville!

The Town recently completed a major cleanup of the large culvert beneath Post Oak Road to improve drainage and roadway safety. Over time, weeds and brush had grown to nearly six feet high, and significant amounts of sand, dirt and debris had accumulated under the roadway. The crew removed the overgrown vegetation and thoroughly cleaned out the built-up materials, restoring proper water flow through the culvert. This proactive maintenance helps reduce flooding risk, protects the roadway infrastructure and supports overall safety and appearance.

Tejas recently completed much-needed repairs on sections of McMakin, Porter, Broom, West Jeter and Timberglen along with asphalt overlays on East Jeter, Green Oaks and Gibbons. These roadways had developed sinking asphalt and large cracks that required prompt attention to prevent further deterioration. By addressing these problem areas, the repairs will significantly improve the structural integrity of the streets, extend their overall longevity and help protect the Town’s infrastructure investment. Residents can also expect a smoother, safer and more comfortable ride because of these recent repairs.

The Bartonville Police Department continues its commitment to officer safety and professional excellence with the implementation of new duty handguns. In January, officers participated in a comprehensive, multi-day training program designed to ensure a smooth and safe transition to the department’s new firearms and optics. Training began with an in-depth classroom session held at the Police Department by Firearms Instructors Officers Noble and Mack where officers were issued their new handguns. The classroom portion of the training includes weapon nomenclature, hands-on orientation with the new firearm and laser-mounted light systems, as well as instructional presentations covering best practices and safety considerations. Following classroom instruction, officers moved to live-fire training at the Tarrant County College (TCC) range. This portion of the training allowed officers to apply what they’ve learned in a controlled environment, reinforcing accuracy, proficiency and safe handling under realistic conditions. Town leadership fully supports this investment in modern equipment and advanced training, recognizing its importance in enhancing officer effectiveness while maintaining the highest standards of public and officer safety. This training reflects Chief Riggs’ continued commitment to providing officers with the tools and preparation needed to serve the Bartonville community safely and professionally. The Town is grateful for the professionalism of its officers and their dedication to ongoing training that enhances public safety for all residents.

Bartonville will serve as a polling location for the March 3 Primary Elections, providing residents with multiple opportunities to cast their ballots. Early voting began Tuesday, Feb. 17. Additional early voting hours are available on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting then resumes Monday, Feb. 23, through Friday, Feb. 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, March 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., ensuring ample time for all eligible voters.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

