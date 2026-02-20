Flower Mound approves virtual golf and pickleball simulator studio

Simpoint, a proposed sports simulator studio, will move forward with plans to build in Flower Mound after council unanimously approved the project’s special use permit on Monday.

According to the applicant’s presentation, Simpoint will offer golf simulation bays and a pickleball training simulator.

Memberships and walk-ins will be available, but the space could also be utilized for private lessons, private events like birthday parties or corporate outings, along with league play and tournaments.

“With pickleball, it’s similar to traditional tennis where the ball shoots out at you and you have to hit it back,” said Kham Baccam, Simpoint’s owner and a 17-year Flower Mound resident. “It’s something new and we’re excited to bring it to the community here.”

Simpoint plans to be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., which aligns with the hours of The Pines of Flower Mound, the Kroger-anchored shopping center where the studio will be located.

“I’ve never seen virtual pickleball before, that’s cool,” said Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Adam Schiestel. “I like it, it seems great.”

According to town documents, the applicant had to apply for a special use permit that would allow amusement and recreational activities indoors.

The permit was approved by council only for the one project and required the building be wholly enclosed so noise generated by the business could be mitigated, per town standards.

However, Baccam explained that a special ball is used, so there tends to be less noise than what would be heard on a normal court.

Simpoint’s plan went to Flower Mound’s planning and zoning commission on Feb. 9, where it received a unanimous recommendation for approval heading to council.