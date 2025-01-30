Tom Thumb grocery store breaks ground in Argyle

Argyle and Northlake elected officials, along with representatives of Hillwood Development and Ridgemont Construction, broke ground Tuesday on the long-awaited Tom Thumb grocery store in Harvest Town Center at the northwest corner of I-35W and FM 407.

Tom Thumb’s 63,000 square-foot store at 1046 Market Way in Argyle will include an in-store Starbucks coffee kiosk, a pharmacy including a drive-thru, and drive-up grocery pick-up. The store is estimated to open in spring 2026.

“We are excited to collaborate with Tom Thumb on their expansion within AllianceTexas,” said Guy Grivas, Vice President of Retail at Hillwood. “This highly anticipated new location will anchor Harvest Town Center, providing convenient access to a full-service grocer for the residents of Hillwood Communities’ award-winning developments, Harvest and Pecan Square. The addition of Tom Thumb, together with adjacent shops and restaurants in the project, will enhance the area’s retail amenities and create a vibrant destination for the community.”

“We look forward to serving our newest guests and communities in Argyle”, said Wes Jackson, Tom Thumb President. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on this location and cannot wait to serve our newest guests with the service and quality products Tom Thumb is known for.”