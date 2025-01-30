Texas leads charge against male sex trafficking with new trucking initiative

Every year, countless boys and young men fall victim to sex trafficking. To confront this issue, Bob’s House of Hope in Justin, a division of Ranch Hands Rescue; Titus Transport, and the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA), are launching the first-of-its-kind trucking campaign, “Boys and Young Men are Sex Trafficked Too.”

The initiative was announced during a press conference on Wednesday on the south steps of the Texas Capitol.

“As proud Texans, we are honored to lead the nation with this new initiative as part of a global effort during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month,” said Bob Williams, Founder and CEO of Ranch Hand Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope. “We are incredibly excited for this multi-pronged partnership between our non-profit, the trucking industry and state government to help spread the critical message that boys are sex trafficked too.”

As part of the initiative, stickers will be made available for placement on the back of semi-trucks—ensuring the message is being spread across the United States as trucks travel the country.

“Advertising a hotline phone number on Titus Transport trucks is something I am honored to do. Just the opportunity to save one trafficked life makes this collaboration worthwhile. I look forward to a long partnership in our effort to save lives,” said Titus Transport CEO and State Senator Brent Hagenbuch.

Launched during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, this initiative sheds light on the often-overlooked exploitation of boys and young men in sex trafficking. The campaign seeks to raise public awareness about this epidemic, encourage action by inspiring trucking companies across Texas and the nation to adopt similar awareness campaigns, and support survivors by highlighting resources such as Bob’s House of Hope, the first safe house in the country dedicated to male survivors of sex trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that strips individuals of their fundamental rights to life, liberty, and dignity,” said State Senator Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound). “For 18 years, I have led efforts to strengthen policies that protect the most vulnerable, focusing on awareness, reporting, survivors, punishing predators, and designating January as Human Tracking Awareness Month in Texas. This session, we will continue the fight, ensuring Texas has the resources to help all victims, including boys and young men, while putting traffickers behind bars. Partnering with leaders like the Texas Trucking Association and Bob’s House of Hope, we will shine a light on this evil, making sure boys are never forgotten and keeping Texas at the forefront of combating human trafficking.”

“Every day in our state, criminals are illegally trafficking people across Texas roads and interstate highways. Countless young men fall victim to these crimes and are often overlooked by efforts to identify and support victims. Through this campaign, motorists across the state will be reminded that boys and young men are also at risk of human trafficking. It’s our responsibility to ensure every person in need is identified and supported. Through the efforts of Bob’s House of Hope, Texas Trucking Association, and my fellow legislators, Texas will serve as the nation’s leader in combating the trafficking of boys and young men,” said Representative Ben Bumgarner.

Building on Texas’ leadership in combating human trafficking, this effort complements the state’s existing initiatives, including billboard campaigns across 70 cities. By placing these awareness-raising stickers on semi-trucks, the campaign leverages the mobility and visibility of the trucking industry to spread this crucial message far and wide.

“This campaign represents a monumental step forward in addressing the hidden crisis of boys and young men being victims of sex trafficking,” said John D. Esparza, TXTA President and CEO. “By leveraging the reach of the trucking industry, we’re sending a powerful message across Texas and beyond: no victim should be overlooked.”

“Human trafficking is currently the second largest criminal enterprise in the world. While the majority of attention tends to focus on the trafficking of women and girls, it is crucial to remember that boys are trafficked as well. The misconception that boys are not victims of human trafficking often leads to their suffering being overlooked. Bob’s House of Hope and Ranch Hands Rescue shines a light on this issue by taking a trauma informed approach to work with male survivors,” said Lt. Greg Reyero, Texas Department of Public Safety.

For more information about the campaign or to purchase stickers, contact Bob Williams with Ranch Hand Rescue at [email protected].