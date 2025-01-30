DCAD clarifies homestead exemption requirements

The Denton Central Appraisal District put out a statement this week to clarify new homestead exemption requirements after a recent TV news report out of Dallas caused confusion and prompted a slew of phone calls, according to Denton CAD Chief Appraiser Don Spencer.

The FOX 4 story referenced changes under Senate Bill 1801, which passed during the 88th Texas Legislative Session and became effective on Sept. 1, 2023.

“However, certain details about the process from that media report are specific to Dallas County residents and do not apply to homeowners in Denton County,” Denton CAD said in a statement.

Senate Bill 1801 mandates that appraisal districts periodically review residences receiving homestead exemptions under Texas Property Tax Code Section 11.13. In line with this legislation, Denton CAD will conduct an internal audit each year, reviewing one-fifth of homestead properties in Denton County.

“This review process is designed to ensure that properties continue to meet the eligibility requirements for the homestead exemption,” the Denton CAD news release said. “Specifically, it will confirm that the individuals who initially qualified for the exemption are still residing in the property as their primary residence. If Denton CAD identifies a property that may no longer qualify for the exemption, a verification letter will be sent to the homeowner. This letter will request a new application and supporting documentation.”

Residents’ homestead exemption status will only be impacted if they fail to respond to the verification letter. If no response is received, Denton CAD will send additional communication prior to any changes being made.

“Denton CAD encourages all homeowners to promptly submit any requested documentation to avoid potential disruptions to their homestead exemption status,” the statement ended.

The Tarrant Central Appraisal District also tried to clear up confusion brought on by the original FOX 4 story.