Utility worker fatally electrocuted in Bartonville

A utility worker was fatally electrocuted Thursday morning at the intersection of McMakin Road and Broome Road in Bartonville.

The Bartonville Police Department, along with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, Flower Mound Fire Department, and Double Oak Police Department, were dispatched at approximately 11:19 a.m. to the scene.

Power was out in the area and McMakin Road was closed between Jeter Road and Hawk Road for several hours following the accident.

The incident is under investigation, and the worker’s employer, MasTec, has announced it will conduct an internal review of the accident.