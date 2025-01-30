Beer brewing sparks fire that nearly destroys Flower Mound home

The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 2:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Stone Crest Drive.

The fire, which originated in a shed near the home, quickly spread to the roofline and then into the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze rapidly, but according to department spokesman Brandon Barth, the house is “close to a total loss.”

All residents managed to escape safely, and three dogs were rescued from the fire. However, two animals — a cat and a dog — perished.

The homeowner reported that he was brewing beer in the shed when the fire began.