Edmondson: Take time to celebrate how our country formed as a Republic almost 250 years ago

As we look forward to commemorating 250 years of our country’s existence in 2026, we should count among our many blessings that our forefathers realized the many challenges a Republic could face and had the courage to create a document that would stand the test of time – today as it did back then.

The noise of an unsettled world permeated the air as it has many times since, but the commitment and strength of will to establish a unique yet fair form of government that could stand on its own merits was the driving force behind the creation of the Declaration of Independence.

On July 4, 1776, our independence was declared by the Second Continental Congress to set up a Republic that selects its government through a democratic process. While a republic is generally defined as a system of government whose powers are restrained by charter or constitution, often to protect the rights of individuals, a democracy instead is governed by the wishes of the majority, with no protection for individuals in a minority.

The democratic process we pursue, while at times a bit unwieldy, continues to deliver.

As a Republic of the United States of America – we stand as one people, one nation, one entity – united with liberty and justice for all.

This year, President Donald J. Trump launched the Salute to America 250 Task Force – a year-long celebration of the signing of our Declaration of Independence that launched on Memorial Day 2025 and will continue through July 4, 2026.

This initiative not only reflects “on our past, but it also encompasses the contributions of individuals who built this country, the innovations that put this country on the map and a man on the moon, and imagining what the next 250 years might look like for our children and the generations to come,” wrote Rosie Rios, chair of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.

On June 14 this year, the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade will occur on Constitution Avenue NW between 15th and 23rd streets in Washington, D.C. – the first of many celebrations planned across our 50 states.

Locally, we have many celebrations this July 4 – one year shy of the two and a half centuries of our country’s existence. It is an opportunity to create family traditions and to teach our younger generations about the importance of celebrating the many wonderful freedoms we have in this country. Once again, my family will watch “1776,” an inspiring musical which depicts the deliberations leading up to our Declaration of Independence, and “The Patriot,” based on the Revolutionary War hero known as “The Swamp Fox.”

In Precinct 4, many of our cities are planning festivities, including:

Yankee Doodle Parade: June 28 at 9 a.m. Downtown Denton around the Courthouse-on-the-Square.

Independence Day Celebration, Ages 50+: July 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave., Denton Senior Center. $10 per person for live music, games and lunch.

Denton Noon Kiwanis 4 of July Fireworks Show: July 3 from 6-10 p.m. North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. This year’s event brings back fireworks complete with live music.

Roanoke All American Fireworks & Festival: July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. 500 S. Oak St. City Hall Plaza.

Southlake Stars & Stripes: July 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. 1400 Main St., Southlake Town Square.

Double Oak Parade and Picnic: July 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade lineup at Simmons and Oak Trail at 9 a.m. Picnic at John B. Wright Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flower Mound Independence Day Children’s Parade: July 4 at 10 a.m. (line-up at 9:30 a.m.). Leonard and Helen Johns Park, 1800 Timber Creek Road.

Flower Mound Independence Fest: July 4 from 5-10 p.m. 1201 Duncan Ln., Bakersfield Park. Featured guest is Chris Janson.

Patriotic Residents Parade at Robson Ranch: July 4 at 9 a.m. Features decorated golf carts, floats and vehicles.

Trophy Club Fourth of July Celebration: July 4, all day. Patriot 5K & Fun Run – 6:30 a.m. check-in. (Independence Park East, 500 Parkview Dr.). Parade – 10 a.m. (starts at Independence Park East). Festival – 6-10:30 p.m. (Independence Park East).

Though it may seem like we are starting our celebration a little early, I certainly believe that this amazing country is worth the extra attention!

