Monday, April 15, 2024
Harvest Happenings — April 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

Last month, Harvest neighbors went toe-to-toe against Pecan Square neighbors in our annual Hoops 4 Hunger 3v3 basketball tournament.

Hunter Parris and George

The competition was fierce! We had more than 25 teams in the adult, teen, and youth brackets. Harvest resident Hunter Parris started this tournament eight years ago when he was 14 and president of the Harvest Teen Council. Even though he is now a college student at UNT and works for the Dallas Cowboys, Hunter still helps with the brackets and announces the tournament. “I love coming back each year and help the younger generation. It’s great to see something I started years ago is still going,” he said.

We had a lot of new players this year as well. “It was my first year playing,” participant Luke said. “It was a great experience and I loved that my friends came to cheer for me.”

This tournament is hosted by the Harvest Teen and Tween Council. They promote the tournament, make all the signage, create the brackets, manage the registration and award the trophies. This is just one of the events they host for our community philanthropy, the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB).

Their efforts that day resulted in nearly 2,000 meals for TAFB.

Something I say often is we are raising up the next generation of philanthropists here in Harvest. We want our young people to have a giving heart to make the world a better place. It starts right here at home with our Hoops 4 Hunger 3v3 Tournament. This event generates excitement and inspires other philanthropic events such as summer peanut butter drives, school food drives, and the Harvest Turkey Trot – all benefitting TAFB.

“We love working with great communities like Harvest and Pecan Square. They work tirelessly to help fight hunger in North Texas,” said Lauren Burge with TAFB.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.