Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

Lewisville ISD is beginning its transition from seven at-large Board of Trustees seats to five single-member districts and two at-large seats, as a result of a resolved federal voting rights lawsuit. The current seats on the board will be allowed to finish their current term, then transition to the new single-member system, so it will happen incrementally after the next three elections.

Two seats in LISD will be on ballots this spring: the new at-large seat Place 6 (which only received one applicant, current trustee Dr. Buddy Bonner) and the new single-member district Place 1, which covers Highland Village and parts of Flower Mound and Lewisville. That race drew two applicants, both current trustees: Allison Lassahn, whose term is ending, and Michelle Alkhatib, who still has two years left in her term on the board. Alkhatib, of Highland Village, said she would rather run for Place 1 this year than wait until her current term ends, then wait another year before Place 1 is back on the ballot.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Place 1 on Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Place 1 (3-year-term)

Michelle Alkhatib, 47

City of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 19 years

Occupation: Board of Trustee & Community Servant

Education: Purdue University, Bachelor of Science

Previous public service: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustee

Lewisville Education Foundation Board Member

Committee member in LISD for Long Term Planning, Advocacy, Key Communicators, Superintendents Advisory and Parent Advisory

Texas PTA Field Service Representative

LISD Council of PTAs Board Member, former President

Local PTA Board Member

Current FMHS Boys Soccer Booster Club Secretary

Girl Scout Co-leader

LISD Volunteer

Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library Board

Classroom Teacher

Elementary Principal

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Lewisville ISD prioritizes student, staff, and family well-being, fostering a learning-centric environment. As a current Board of Trustee, parent, community leader, & volunteer, I’m committed to supporting LISD. My unwavering advocacy for all children & staff drives me to actively engage in vital events and programs. Our community seeks a representative who connects on multiple levels. With four children across three schools, I understand our diverse needs. The LISD Board has shown exceptional leadership. I aim to continue this growth, collaborating with fellow trustees to uphold educational excellence. I’m dedicated to ensuring all stakeholders’ voices are heard. Together, we’ll maintain LISD’s standards of excellence.

Mission statement: Advocating for state funding revision, I’ll be the voice for change in Lewisville ISD, addressing critical needs like teacher retention and classroom resources. As a Trustee, I ensure transparent assessment through the Balanced Scorecard, fostering excellence in education. I’ll continue to Be the One to Be the Voice.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have 4 children who attend Lewisville ISD: Senior & Freshman at Flower Mound High School, 8th grader at Forestwood Middle School, and 3rd grader at Donald STEM Academy

Facebook page: Michelle Alkhatib, Lewisville ISD Board of Trustee

Website: michelle4lisd.com

Allison Lassahn, 50

City of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 25 years

Occupation: Proposal coordinator

Education: BS – Texas A&M University, College Station

MS – University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson

Graduate of Tyler ISD public schools

Previous public service: Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 2, 2018 – current

Highland Village Board of Ethics 2012-2016

Parliamentarian of Briarhill Middle PTA 2023-current

Served on the PTA Board of the following schools: Flower Mound Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Briarhill Middle and Marcus High

CISNT mentor 2019-current

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? My decision to initially run for the school board stemmed from my positive experiences with LISD’s special education department and from witnessing my mother’s teaching career in Tyler ISD. Remaining on the board is driven by my deep affection for Lewisville ISD and its diverse community of staff and students. With six years of experience, I recognize the complexity of public education and am eager to leverage my expertise to address ongoing challenges and find solutions that benefit all stakeholders.

Mission statement: If elected, my primary focus will be addressing the significant budget deficit facing LISD, caused by property tax compression and stagnant state funding. I am committed to finding innovative solutions to maintain educational quality, ensuring that our students continue to receive the resources and support they need to succeed.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes, one child attending District 1 school and one recent graduate of Marcus High. My children have attended District 1 schools their entire public school careers.

Facebook page: Allison Lassahn, LISD Board of Trustees Place 2

Website: lassahn4lisd.com