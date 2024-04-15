Double Oak town secretary to retire after 18 years

Double Oak Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy announced on Friday that she will retire after 18 years of service at the town.

Kennedy has been “instrumental in shaping the community over nearly two decades” as assistant town secretary and town secretary, the town of Double Oak said in a statement.

“Eileen’s commitment to excellence and ability to handle multiple responsibilities reflect her unwavering dedication to serving Double Oak and its residents,” the town said. “As she embarks on this new chapter, Eileen leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, competence, and genuine care for the town and its people. Her expertise and experience have undoubtedly played a crucial role in the smooth functioning of Double Oak’s administrative affairs. While her absence will be keenly felt, her impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

Kennedy’s last day as town secretary will be on May 31. She will be honored during the town’s 50th Birthday Celebration on May 18.

“Double Oak owes a debt of gratitude to Eileen Kennedy for her tireless service and steadfast commitment,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson. “Her retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the town’s history, and she will be remembered fondly for her many contributions to its growth and prosperity.”

With Kennedy leaving the town soon, Johnson encouraged anyone interested in applying for the new town administrator position to submit their resume to [email protected].