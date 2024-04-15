Monday, April 15, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak town secretary to retire after 18 years

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Eileen Kennedy

Double Oak Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy announced on Friday that she will retire after 18 years of service at the town.

Kennedy has been “instrumental in shaping the community over nearly two decades” as assistant town secretary and town secretary, the town of Double Oak said in a statement.

“Eileen’s commitment to excellence and ability to handle multiple responsibilities reflect her unwavering dedication to serving Double Oak and its residents,” the town said. “As she embarks on this new chapter, Eileen leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, competence, and genuine care for the town and its people. Her expertise and experience have undoubtedly played a crucial role in the smooth functioning of Double Oak’s administrative affairs. While her absence will be keenly felt, her impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

Kennedy’s last day as town secretary will be on May 31. She will be honored during the town’s 50th Birthday Celebration on May 18.

“Double Oak owes a debt of gratitude to Eileen Kennedy for her tireless service and steadfast commitment,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson. “Her retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the town’s history, and she will be remembered fondly for her many contributions to its growth and prosperity.”

With Kennedy leaving the town soon, Johnson encouraged anyone interested in applying for the new town administrator position to submit their resume to [email protected].

Previous article
Local friends gather for Down Syndrome Day
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.