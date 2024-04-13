Saturday, April 13, 2024
Local friends gather for Down Syndrome Day

By CTG Staff
Fifteen friends (not all are pictured) gathered at Bari’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant on World Down Syndrome day, March 21, to celebrate each other and a friend’s 30th birthday. Photo courtesy of Bonnie Leech

Submitted by Bonnie Leech

Last month, a group of 15 longtime friends with Down Syndrome recently celebrated World Down Syndrome Day and the 30th birthday of one of their friends, Carter Higgins, at Bari’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Flower Mound.

Elise and Carter

Many of the friends have been together since elementary school, and the love and acceptance for each other could be seen throughout the room. It was Carter’s special day, but he has another one to look forward to … he and his girlfriend of 11 years, Elise McGuire, have plans to get married next year.

Most of them participate in Special Olympics, embracing the Special Olympics Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Many supporters believe that the Special Olympics athletes can teach them something about supporting each other and good sportsmanship on the playing field and in life. To those who have a young child with any disability, the Leeches and many other hope you see these young people as a beacon of hope for their generation. They all echo, “If you can be anything in the World, Be Kind!”

