Lewisville BBQ and Bluegrass fundraiser supports Friends of LLELA

The Friends of Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) group is hosting a fundraiser at the Cicada Pavilion on Saturday, May 17 to support LLELA’s mission to preserve native ecosystems and educate the community.

At the event near the Lake Lewisville Dam on the southern side, there will be an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet. It will include two meats, two sides, rolls and dessert from Sullivan’s Old Town Barbecue.

Vegetarian options will also be available.

Drink options include cold brew, iced tea and lemonade.

For entertainment, toe-tapping bluegrass, gospel, pop and folk music will be played by the Tri-County Bluegrass Band in the style of Flatt & Scruggs, Tony Rice and Bob Wills.

There will also be a silent auction for attendees to bid on outdoor-themed items.

The event will last from 5:30-8 p.m. and tickets are available online. General admission is $50 until May 11, then the price increases to $60.

For questions or more information, reach out to Friends of LLELA at their email, [email protected].