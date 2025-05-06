Tuesday, May 6, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Lewisville BBQ and Bluegrass fundraiser supports Friends of LLELA

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
30
The Tri-County Bluegrass Band will perform at the BBQ and Bluegrass event. (Photo courtesy of LLELA)

The Friends of Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) group is hosting a fundraiser at the Cicada Pavilion on Saturday, May 17 to support LLELA’s mission to preserve native ecosystems and educate the community.

At the event near the Lake Lewisville Dam on the southern side, there will be an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet. It will include two meats, two sides, rolls and dessert from Sullivan’s Old Town Barbecue.

Vegetarian options will also be available.

Drink options include cold brew, iced tea and lemonade.

A flier with information about the BBQ and Bluegrass event. (Image courtesy of LLELA)

For entertainment, toe-tapping bluegrass, gospel, pop and folk music will be played by the Tri-County Bluegrass Band in the style of Flatt & Scruggs, Tony Rice and Bob Wills.

There will also be a silent auction for attendees to bid on outdoor-themed items.

The event will last from 5:30-8 p.m. and tickets are available online. General admission is $50 until May 11, then the price increases to $60.

For questions or more information, reach out to Friends of LLELA at their email, [email protected].

Previous article
Northwest ISD names new principal of Northwest High School
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

Related Articles



Popular This Week