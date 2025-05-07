The Arts: Art, music and dance take center stage at Flower Mound’s 5th Annual Arts Festival

Every time I think of our annual Arts Festival, “The Lusty Month of May,” the song from Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot” goes through my mind. It’s a song that celebrates the entire month of May as “that gorgeous holiday.”

On Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Heritage Park on 600 Spinks Road, it’s your chance to celebrate the lovely spring month of May, the arts, creativity, connection, the Flower Mound community, local art vendors and the magic of food trucks. This year’s festival promises old familiar activities and some new and exciting ones to keep the festival fresh, always immersive and inspiring for artists and attendees.

There will be live music on the Pavilion (Blue) Stage, including our local professional orchestra, the Lewisville Lake Symphony; the Bombshell Dance Project, a Dallas-based contemporary dance theater; the Dancing Divas, an Indian Dance Company; and Brave Combo, that wild and crazy dance band. More information is available online about each of these musical contributors to the festival. The live music will enhance both the festival arts experiences and a day spent at Flower Mound’s award-winning signature park.

The Community (Green) Stage will feature other live performances from local companies offering Philippine Dance, Our Productions Theater Company’s Young Artists, Tribal Evolution, a belly dancing and flamenco group and the Dragon Claw Academy of Kung Fu. These diverse live events will be offered throughout the day.

The community art projects this year include adding pieces to the 4×4 puzzle murals, created by artists Beth Dilley, Lisa Chittenden, Steve Falkenberg, Murthy Mantha, Steven Rodriguez and Kelcie Sellers. In another area of the park, festival attendees can bring designs to life on a carefully curated selection of objects and also enjoy the 150 small wooden doors on display that were each designed by members of the Flower Mound community.

As always, participants can do painting and other art activities and everyone can sit on and enjoy the six new art chairs painted by local artists Beth Dilley, Steve Falkenburg, Chuck Henderson, Rebecca J. Jones, Anita Robbins and Steven Rodriguez.

The Arts Festival at Heritage Park, established in 2021, is a direct result of Flower Mound’s 2018 Cultural Arts Master Plan. The festival showcases Flower Mound’s commitment to expanding artistic opportunities for residents thus creating a vibrant cultural identity.

The 2025 Arts and Humanities Programming Achievement Award – Class III was awarded to Flower Mound Parks and Recreation for their work hosting the Arts Festival at Heritage Park. The award honors departments with outstanding Arts and Humanities programs. Parks and Recreation groups from across the entire state of Texas were considered. It was an honor for Flower Mound Parks and Recreation to win such a prestigious award and see elements of the Cultural Arts Plan come to fruition.

We are fortunate to have incredible sponsors supporting us, including notable partners such as CoServ and the Texas Commission on the Arts. Thanks to the town and our sponsors and volunteers, residents of all ages can come out and celebrate the joy of creativity with friends, family and the community. Mark your calendars for an exciting day of visual arts, live music and dance, immersive art projects, vendors and food trucks in the lovely setting of Heritage Park